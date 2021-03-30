BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $89,695.62 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 2,562 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $89,695.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,039.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.96. 318,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.26, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

