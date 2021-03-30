BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 3,016 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $105,590.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,344.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BLFS traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $35.96. 318,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.26, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLFS. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after buying an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.