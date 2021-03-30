BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 675,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLRX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of BLRX opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $118.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.36). As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

