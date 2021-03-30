BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $95.91

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.91, but opened at $101.30. BioNTech shares last traded at $100.44, with a volume of 10,783 shares.
BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93 and a beta of -1.74.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.
