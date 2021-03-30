BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $95.91

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.91, but opened at $101.30. BioNTech shares last traded at $100.44, with a volume of 10,783 shares.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93 and a beta of -1.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.