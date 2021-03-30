Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.38. 758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a market cap of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

Biostage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea.

