Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €29.40 ($34.59) and last traded at €29.80 ($35.06). 2,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.00 ($35.29).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €30.19 and a 200-day moving average of €28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

