BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,002.04 or 0.99945057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00110451 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001400 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.