Bitball Treasure One Day Volume Reaches $603,191.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $84.34 or 0.00142517 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $37.95 million and $603,191.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008900 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

