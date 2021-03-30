Bitblocks (BBK) Trading 97% Higher Over Last Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 97% higher against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $18,036.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,148.58 or 0.99974395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00109945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 264,525,850 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

