bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.28 million and $38.66 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $545.64 or 0.00926969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

