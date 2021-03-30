BitCoal 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $77.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $13,305.15 and $77.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoal has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.82 or 0.00417221 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 426% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

