Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $417.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $417.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 83.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.