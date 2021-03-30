Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59.41 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $30.78 or 0.00052152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $571.71 million and approximately $59.41 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,023.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.49 or 0.00898778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.60 or 0.00351722 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

