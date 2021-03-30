Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $315.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $25,151.17 and approximately $315.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

