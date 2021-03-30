Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $96,126.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $96,126.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

