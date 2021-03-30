Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.55

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.55 and last traded at $62.55, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

About Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

