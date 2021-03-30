Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 135.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $247,775.13 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 124.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00259892 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00065218 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00086728 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

