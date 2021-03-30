Bitcoin Rhodium Trading Down 41.4% This Week (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm.

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

