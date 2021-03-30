Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $658.46 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.05 billion and approximately $658.46 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for approximately $216.74 or 0.00366459 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,145.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.80 or 0.00904200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,692,189 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

