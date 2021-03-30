Bitcoin Zero Hits Market Cap of $102,524.62 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $102,524.62 and $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00057271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00248330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.74 or 0.00922255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

