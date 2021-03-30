BitcoinHD Price Reaches $4.49 (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for $4.49 or 0.00007600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $27.29 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00058663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00260741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.10 or 0.00935142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00077456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00031795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

