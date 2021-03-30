Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 139.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $83,429.39 and approximately $2,353.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.54 or 1.00000436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011021 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00110151 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001387 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

