BitTorrent Price Up 30.1% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $4.00 billion and $1.86 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00032130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000111 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,980,422,741 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

