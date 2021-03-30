BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy Sells 12,870 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $584,040.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert W. Eddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after buying an additional 665,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

