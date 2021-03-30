BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.94 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.16 million and $1.94 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0686 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014445 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,571,604 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

