BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 722,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.11 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

