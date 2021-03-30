BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Up 96.9% in March

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BGIO opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,264 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000.

About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.