BlackRock Inc. Acquires 78,136 Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.04% of Orgenesis worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orgenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orgenesis by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Orgenesis in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.69. Orgenesis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

