BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.31% of Milestone Scientific worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Leonard Osser sold 45,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $99,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,908 shares of company stock worth $717,981. Company insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $208.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89.

Milestone Scientific Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.