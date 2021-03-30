BlackRock Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Greene County Bancorp worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.49. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

