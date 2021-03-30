BlackRock Inc. Purchases 15,447 Shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.48% of Champions Oncology worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSBR. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 121.0% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 120,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 65,752 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Champions Oncology during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Champions Oncology stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 million, a P/E ratio of -89.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSBR. Roth Capital upped their price target on Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

