BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.95% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.