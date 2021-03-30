BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 81.3% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MPA opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

