BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Position Decreased by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services lowered its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 16.8% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $45,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH remained flat at $$50.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 808,925 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

