BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. 72,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,437. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $710,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

