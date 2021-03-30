Blank Wallet 1-Day Volume Hits $4.28 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00002902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $22.60 million and $4.28 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00057758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00249019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.53 or 0.00908825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030048 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,189,741 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

