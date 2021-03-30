BLAST (BLAST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $149.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $56,160.93 and $149.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005680 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000150 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,706,850 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

