Blocknet Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,173.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00006482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $28.99 million and approximately $52,173.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010384 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,587,700 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.