Blockpass (PASS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,686.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $3,686.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,868.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.86 or 0.00647925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

