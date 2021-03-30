BLOCKv Achieves Market Cap of $21.08 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $21.08 million and $758,008.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,337% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00639594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00027302 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

