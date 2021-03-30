Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.13). Approximately 2,900,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,675,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.45. The stock has a market cap of £93.28 million and a PE ratio of -32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 30.55 and a current ratio of 33.03.

In related news, insider Roderick McIllree sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

