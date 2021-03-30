Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.41. 20,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,240. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

