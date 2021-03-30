Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.10

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.10 and traded as high as C$37.02. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$36.41, with a volume of 78,893 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

