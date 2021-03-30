Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: BDNNY):

3/24/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/22/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/18/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/9/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

