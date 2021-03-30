BOLT Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.27 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $983,014.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,079.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00637510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.