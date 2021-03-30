BOMB Price Tops $2.75 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004641 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $235,989.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,148.58 or 0.99974395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00109945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 911,616 coins and its circulating supply is 910,828 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.