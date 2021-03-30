Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.88. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 8,417,870 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.84.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.