Bonded Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $14.79 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Bonded Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $14.79 million and $719,159.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00057981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00248341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $536.13 or 0.00906996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030165 BTC.

Bonded Finance Token Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

