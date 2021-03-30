Bonfida (FIDA) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Bonfida has a total market cap of $47.56 million and $1.05 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida token can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00264178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $555.72 or 0.00939368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00049424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00077798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00031853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com

