Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Bonk has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bonk token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $74,990.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00057423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00249112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.81 or 0.00921774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00075961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

Buying and Selling Bonk

